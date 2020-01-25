The horses were taken through a cooling and relaxing experience at Muizenberg’s Sunrise Beach beach to prepare them for the upcoming races. In true horse racing fashion, the horses were in the company of beauty queens, with Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier and top 10 finalist Chuma Matsaluka in attendance.
“We’re shooting one of the release photos for the Sun Met. It’s my first time attending this year and there’s some very exciting news that you guys will learn in a few days’ time,” said Olivier.
The favourite, Do It Again, moved swiftly through the beach sand with his gallant bearing.
His trainer, Justin Snaith, said: “Its a totally mental break, a day for the horse to come out to the beach and relax. Its purely a walk in the ocean, its good for their legs, lungs and their head and at the end of the day, the horses are our priority and we would do anything to help them.