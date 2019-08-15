A SANDF member patrols in Hanover Park. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Scores of residents on the Cape Flats have slammed the decision to deploy the SANDF to ten crime hotspot areas in the city. Following last week's horrific revelation that 47 murders were committed in just one weekend, Weekend Argus spoke to some residents in the areas about their feelings on crime, their safety and the effectiveness of the army in their backyards.

58-year-old Nompumelelo Njokweni, a Site C, Khayelitsha resident said though the army is visible, their visibility means nothing. "in the evenings they do a stop and go patrol along Lansdowne Road, if they were actually searching cars and not just looking at taxi permits maybe those patrols would yield better results. We still live in horrible fear in this area because gangs are still in charge, they still wreak havoc in our community," she said.

Athenkosi Fongoqa, a 26-year-old Philippi resident echoed Nkokweni's sentiments saying; "it's a waste of state resources. The army is doing nothing spectacular or different from the police apart from intimidating innocent civilians. Crime is still at its peak in the area, we still fear walking around the streets, even during the day. Robberies, rape, murder, you name it, we live it daily. Despite their short lived presence on a daily basis," explained the young mother of two.

Fongoqa told Weekend Argus that the army only showed itself in their area for a few hours on any given day and "as soon as they decide they have done enough, they leave us to our demise," she added.

The army has been deployed on the Cape Flats following a spate of gang related murders.

By the middle of the week, The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) had also entered the fray calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Alan Winde to "relieve" National police minister Bheki Cele and MEC for safety and security Albert Fritz of their duties, saying the province was a "warzone, with innocent lives being lost and communities being destroyed."

The civic organisation also slammed the decision to deploy the army on the Cape Flats as "bad advise" and a "as a quick-fix solution to the Western Cape Province (which) has had no meaningful impact or improvement to safely and security of our communities."

In the statement, SANCO chairman,Thando Dedezana further stated that; "Minister Cele and MEC Fritz have failed to do their jobs and must face the axe. We need political leadership that efficiently, diligently and with accountability carries out their duties. Minister Cele and MEC Fritz must be held accountable for the loss of lives and the continued war-zone that is on the Cape Flats. We urge President Ramaphosa and Premier Winde to heed our call and replace both Minister Cele and MEC Fritz with better leaders,"he said.

Grandmother Anushka Warmer, 68, who lives in Blikkiesdorp, told Weekend Argus that another solution needs to be found to deal with gangs in the province.

"The gangs will just rob the army of their guns and do even more crime. We are not safe yet, they need to do something else," she said.

