Gayton McKenzie on sending 10 addicts to rehab: ‘I specialise in second chances’

Cape Town – Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has announced on Facebook that he will be sending 10 nyaope addicts to a rehabilitation centre.

In May, McKenzie announced his resignation as district executive mayor of Central Karoo. “I am resigning because I stated at my inauguration that I would serve for only a year and the marking of that year has arrived today,” he said in his letter to the speaker, which he shared on social media. Despite his resignation as executive mayor, McKenzie has been extremely busy on social media and posting the work he has been doing in communities, the latest being his effort to assist 10 nyaope addicts and send them to rehab.

The post was accompanied by a picture of McKenzie and a group of men. It was captioned: “I am sending 10 willing nyaope addicts to the rehab centre, I look at my life and the only difference between my life and the life of these boys is “opportunity”. I have been given a second chance, hence today I specialise in second chances @OnsBaizaNie” People in the comment section applauded him for his efforts and said they believed that rehabilitation was one of South Africa’s greatest needs.