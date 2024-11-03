GBV groups demand action in nearly three year Green Point murder case

Cape Town - Gender-based violence organisations are calling on authorities to speed up the case of murdered Candice Robertson which will be in its third year in 2025. Robertson was found dead inside a guest house in Green Point on April 30, 2022 after she had been strangled allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, Ettiene van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe's case was set to continue on October 17 but was further delayed when his legal counsel was not present due to ill health and is currently receiving dialysis. Siya Monakali of the GBV organisation, Ilitha Labantu called on justice to not be further delayed while Van der Merwe remains out on R6000 bail. “Ilitha Labantu is deeply concerned by the prolonged delay in the murder case of Candice Robertson,” he said.

“Nearly three years later, the suspected killer, Etienne van der Merwe, continues to walk free, leaving her family without justice or closure.” Monakali said they were also disturbed by Van der Merwe's alleged attempt to conceal the murder. “The suspect, Etienne van der Merwe, was Candice's boyfriend at the time of her death.

“Initially, Van der Merwe claimed Candice had taken her own life, but evidence at the scene indicated otherwise, leading to his arrest,” he added. “Despite the serious nature of the charges, he was released on bail of R6,000, and due to ongoing delays in the investigation, the case was recently removed from the Cape Town Magistrate's Court roll. “This lack of progress highlights not only the inefficiencies within the justice system but also reflects a disturbing trend where cases of gender-based violence face similar setbacks, often struck off the court roll due to inadequate investigations.”