Gen G Engage app launched to empower youth against gender-based violence

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Generation Gender (G) programme, spearheaded by ACTIVATE! Change Drivers alongside Sonke Gender Justice and Action Aid, has unveiled the Gen G Engage app. This innovative application, launched at the end of Human Rights Month, aims to equip civil society organisations (CSOs), young people, and communities with essential resources and tools to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide across South Africa. The launch comes amid a troubling increase in GBV cases in the country, highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2025 State of the Nation address, where he identified GBV as a "national crisis" and a "second pandemic." As young people constitute a significant portion of the population affected by these injustices, the Gen G Engage app seeks to amplify their voices and empower them to advocate for change.

The app features three critical components: Access to Justice, Access to Information, and Gen G Engage—each designed to enhance awareness and engagement around issues of GBVF. “South Africa's youth represent largely untapped potential to address pressing social challenges,” said Rammolotsi Sothoane, Programmes Director at ACTIVATE! Change Drivers. “The Gen G Engage app will empower young people to share information, resources, and increase awareness about the challenges they face.” One innovative feature is the Case Monitoring tool, which allows users to track the progress of GBV cases through the South African Police Service (SAPS) and court systems. This includes maintaining records of case numbers, court hearings, and reasons for postponements, thereby fostering accountability among duty bearers. “We often receive requests for support on GBV cases that stall within the justice system,” explained Namuma Mulindi, Policy Development and Advocacy Specialist at Sonke Gender Justice. “The app will help us compile vital details from activists and survivors to ensure their voices are heard.” The collaboration aims to create a thriving online community where young individuals can engage with one another, develop insightful solutions, and gather for events that impact their communities. Additionally, the application will provide a reservoir of educational materials, including guidelines on reporting GBV cases and toolkits to facilitate youth participation within community structures.