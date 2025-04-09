Gen the ragged-tooth shark: a successful release back into the wild

It’s been nearly a month since the Two Oceans Aquarium successfully released Gen, the ragged-tooth shark, back into the open ocean off Struisbaai on 18 March 2025. The Aquarium shared the exciting news with their followers, marking a significant moment not just for the team who cared for Gen, but also for the future of ragged-tooth sharks and ocean conservation as a whole.

Gen's release was the culmination of months of careful preparation. Leading up to the big day, the Aquarium team ensured that Gen's health was in optimal condition. She was removed from the Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Exhibit and placed in temporary housing where she was closely monitored by the aquarium’s veterinarian, Dr Ilse Jenkinson. Regular health checks were carried out, including tests on her blood and vital signs, to ensure she was fit for release.

On the morning of her release, Gen was carefully moved to a large truck, where she was transported to Struisbaai. Along the way, the aquarium’s team, including Dr Jenkinson, ensured that Gen was comfortable and safe throughout the journey, with stops for her health to be assessed at each stage. When the team arrived in Struisbaai, the atmosphere was filled with anticipation.

This part of the coast is known for its migration route, and the aquarium regularly releases ragged-tooth sharks in this area. Onlookers gathered to witness the special moment as the curatorial team carefully walked Gen into the surf on a stretcher. The team releasing Gen As they neared the water, Gen immediately showed signs of readiness, pushing against the stretcher as if eager to return to the wild.

It was then that the team released her, with two divers keeping a close watch as she swam away into the open ocean. Dr Jenkinson declared the release a success, noting that Gen swam off strongly and without hesitation. The team, too, watched proudly as Gen disappeared into her ocean home. Gen’s time at the aquarium began in 2017 when she was brought to the facility after being caught off the coast of East London.

She arrived weighing just 62kg and measuring 238cm, but over the years, she grew into one of the largest sharks in the space, reaching 209kg and 286cm by the time of her release. Her growth and development during her time at the aquarium allowed her to become a powerful ambassador for her species. Ragged-tooth sharks, a vulnerable species, face numerous threats, including overfishing and their slow reproduction rates.

"Gen helped to raise awareness about these incredible creatures, showing visitors the important role they play in the ocean ecosystem," said Dr Jenkinson. "Now that she’s sexually mature, we’re excited for her to contribute to the wild population." In line with the aquarium’s conservation programme, Gen was fitted with a tag before her release to track her movements along the coast.