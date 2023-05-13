Cape Town – The community of Lawaaikamp in George has taken matters into their own hands by chasing out a man who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a young woman who was left her for dead. Shaun Madonono, the man who allegedly assaulted Sive Nathi Toto, 23, appeared at the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on May 10, on charges of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and housebreaking.

He is out on bail and is expected to appear in court again on May 31. Residents who were picketing outside court went to Madonono’s house and vandalised it, removing his furniture and ordered him to leave the community. He left with a police escort.

Sergeant Christopher Spies of Southern Cape police said that it was alleged Madonono arrived at the victim’s residence on August 27, 2022, just after 1am. “He kidnapped the woman and assaulted her and an investigation led to the arrest of Shaun Madonono,” he said, The State is set to prove Madonono allegedly beat and dragged Toto out of the house before she was loaded into a bakkie that he was driving.

It is believed he dumped her on a field behind a petrol station near Borcherds. Toto’s cousin, Nosikhumbuzo Mhlaba, said it was believed the incident was sparked by an argument between Madonono and her boyfriend at a tavern when a bottle of Hennessy spilt. "After the argument, Madonono went to his house to look for what an eyewitness said was a weapon,“ said Mhlaba.

“He went back to the tavern to look for Toto’s boyfriend, but couldn’t find him. “He went to the boyfriend’s house, and upon arriving, he found Toto sleeping and proceeded to interrogate her about his whereabouts.” Toto was attacked and dumped afterwards.

Mhlaba said that Toto was found by a neighbour and they discovered she had suffered brain damage and was paralysed. Sinethamba Hanase, one of the community members who organised the picket outside court, said Madonono did not belong in Lawaaikamp. “We can’t live with an animal," said Hanase.

"We want justice for Sive and for the law to treat it like any other gender-based violence case. “We can’t wait for the victim to die first before we act. “We want the perpetrator to be held accountable, we can’t live with a man who beats up a woman and walks freely on the streets.