Get inked to raise funds for animals in need

Cape Town - With the rising number of stray dogs roaming the streets, Primal Culture Tattoo Studio and the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA are teaming up for the third annual Tats4Tails event, to give giving rescued animals a lifeline in the upcoming tattoo-a-thon. The annual tattoo-a-thon, Tats4Tails, will take place from January 24 to 30. It will give customers a chance to get their tattoo of choice by the artists on duty and the funds will go towards the upkeep of animals waiting to be placed in their “forever home”.

Primal Culture Tattoo Studio owner Clinton Naidoo said that given his long-standing relationship with CoGH SPCA, he is honoured to be able to offer his services to bridge the gap between rescue and adoption. “I’ve always lived in the immediate area of CoGH SPCA and was introduced to their services at a young age as our family always had four-legged family members. In 1992 I was selected by my high school to do a mural at the CoGH SPCA (which played a significant part of my vocation today). “I’ve done charity drives for other NGOs before the initial Tats for Tails, and with my long-standing relationship with CoGH SPCA, I approached them with the concept and spread it with the most amazing event organisers, which made the Tats for Tails event so relatable,” said Naidoo.

After last year's tattoo-a-thon, Olga Potgieter, who got a tattoo in remembrance of her dog, said she would return to the third annual event since the few minutes of discomfort one goes through is nothing in contrast to what some of the animals go through at the hands of people. “I’m passionate about the plight of the voiceless and the work the SPCA does in our community. I believe it’s every human's duty to do everything in their power to support any organisation that stands for the care and well-being of any animal and it’s for this reason that I’ll always support the Tats-4-tails initiative. “The problem in our society is that animals, especially dogs, are seen as items – like ’only a guard dog’ – and not seen as living, breathing beings with feelings, fears and needs. Society as a whole needs to be educated that once you acquire an animal, it’s is your responsibility to take care of that animal's health as you would a human being,” said Potgieter.