Get ready for a great adventure

Cape Town - Samantha van Riet illustrates her love for water through her latest children’s book, The Great Adventure. The book, which was published this week, is about three friends named Otter, Mongoose and Squirrel, who never go anywhere.

Then, one day, they see birds return to the vlei from their winter migration and decide to build a boat and go on a trip of their own. Although the trip turns out to be different to what they expected, the three friends keep going and still have a great time.

Van Riet said this was a fun adventure book with great characters.

“Kids can learn that it is good to keep trying. That you can still have fun even if your plans change, just like it did for most of us last year. Reading is so important because it shows you different worlds. Characters in books show you that other people can be similar to you, or completely different,” she said.

The Great Adventure is aimed at 5 to 8-year-olds.