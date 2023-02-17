Get ready, the #TTOM is around the corner

Cape Town - For the first time in two years, the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon 2023 will have spectators at the finishing line to celebrate the athletes and organisers promise to give them a new experience. This is according to Williams Swartbooi, the chief executive officer of The Two Oceans Marathon NPC, who was talking just a day prior to hitting exactly 55 days countdown before the event and announcing their joy of receiving the Gold Label Status for nearly a decade in a row.

Although Swartbooi said they plan to keep its standard tradition, the Covid-19 pandemic influenced them to think differently and to make a few changes that would give runners a new experience. It will be the first time it is hosted over two days this year, and away from the Easter weekend - starting with the 56km Ultra Marathon on April 15 and the 21km race on April 16. “Numbers were a bit low the last time, and we could only have people on the roadside cheering the athletes. Surprisingly, the support was amazing. We had it in volumes, and the athletes did tell us they enjoyed the experience. That was what kept our runners encouraged to keep going. This made us want to invite the public to join us from anywhere along the routes and to have spectators at the finish line for the first time in two years. “Also, the split over two days will improve our compliance status and safety aspect, and hopefully, help us retain our Gold Label Status, obtainable annually from the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU),” said Swartbooi.