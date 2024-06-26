Get Ready to LOL! Xperience Stand Up Comedy with Nu-Metro is Coming Your Way!

Independent Online
Published 4h ago

Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt because the funniest night of the year is almost here! 🎉

Prepare yourself for an evening filled with side-splitting jokes, hilarious anecdotes, and non-stop laughter. Whether you're a comedy aficionado or just looking for a good time, this is an event you won't want to miss.

Featuring some of the hottest comedic talents in the country, our lineup is guaranteed to leave you in stitches. It's going to be an unforgettable night of comedy and camaraderie.

Details

Comedians:

Carl Weber - Host

Barry Hilton - Headline

Ambrose Uren – Support

Date: 5 July

Venue: Canal Walk

Ticket price: R180pp

Time: 19H30 for 20h00

https://numetro.co.za/

Don't miss out on the comedy event of the year! We can't wait to see you there.

Weekend Argus

