Getting ready for Garden Day

WITH spring in the air and temperatures starting to rise, it gives us a chance to reflect and celebrate a season of new beginnings. To mark all things green, Garden Day will host a number of virtual events in the run-up to October 11. Some of them include flower crown-making workshops and a women’s wellness event. On the day, the movement will host a number of events, including a question and answer session with garden guru Tanya Visser and a celebrity flower crown-off with actor and comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout and radio and television presenter Zoë Brown via Zoom and Facebook Live. Garden Day has also launched a #MyGardenMoves dance challenge which one can do on TikTok or Instagram. Master gardener and Flower Crown ambassador for Garden Day, Gundula Deutschlander said: “It’s especially important to celebrate Garden Day this year as many of us have tuned to our green spaces to find some joy while we’ve been in lockdown.” Celebrate the balmier weather with a day of outdoor activities for the whole family on Garden Day, Sunday, October 11. Gardening provides us with opportunities to stay active, get some vitamin D and plenty of fresh air, practise creativity and develop a love for nature.

Go on a treasure hunt around the garden to collect flowers in all shapes, sizes and colours for this Garden Day-inspired butterfly project. Get busy collecting, cutting, drawing and sticking to create a beautiful work of art in celebration of spring.

You’ll need: cardboard offcuts, white paper and a marker or a printout of a butterfly, a stick of glue, flowers and twigs from the garden, child-friendly scissors, an assortment of bowls and a butterfly or bug outline.

1. Collect flowers in all colours and sizes from the garden. Download Candide, a garden community app, to help identify the different names of the flowers you collect. Candide is free for download from Google Play and the Apple app store.

2. Cut the petals into various bowls. Use the petals to decorate the butterfly wings.

3. Use the blank paper and black marker and draw the outline of a butterfly. Or find one online and print it out.

4. Stick the paper on to a large enough cardboard offcut as a base.

5. Choose and stick the petals to decorate the wings in your own unique style.

6. Use any left-over pieces of cardboard and create more flower patterns.

Make colourful bonnets with flowers, perfect for a spring celebration. Pick your favourite flowers, play around and plan a design, and enjoy wearing your own creations.

You’ll need: a summer hat with a wide brim, a length of wide ribbon in any colour, florist wire, raffia or twine, and fresh flowers from your garden.

1. Cut a variety of your favourite flowers, herbs, and twigs in different colours and sizes from your garden. Remember to leave a longer stem. Get mom or dad to help you handle the secateurs. They are very sharp.

2. Play around with the flowers and greenery by making small bunches and arranging them in a row to find a design you like.

3. Cut some stems shorter and leave others long to give the spring bonnet a whimsical look.

4. Tie your flowers on to the ribbon with florist wire, raffia or twine.

5. Tie the ribbon with your flower design around an old summer hat with a wide brim to create a beautiful spring bonnet ideal for a garden party.

Tag #GardenDaySA to share your works of art with us.

*This article appeared in the Jellybean Journal