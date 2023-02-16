Girl, 17, charged with Khayelitsha murder

A teenage girl charged with the murder of a young man who was brutally attacked for breaking a bottle of alcohol has appeared in court. Zolani Toyana, 23, was reportedly punched, kicked and stabbed four times in the neck and body on Sunday morning at about 5am before his body was discovered in Site C, Khayelitsha.

At the time of the incident there were two other young girls involved in the incident that claimed Toyana’s life. But so far police have only arrested a 17-year-old who made her first appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Toyana’s relative Naledi Nofemele said they were disappointed to see that only one person was arrested.

“On Monday we marched outside Lingelethu police station, but we were informed the case was handled at Site B police station. “We were concerned that the suspects were still not arrested. “The family was informed on Wednesday that someone had been arrested for the murder, but we are confused as to why the other suspects were not taken into custody.

“All we want is justice for Zolani, and the accused shouldn’t get bail. We are deeply hurt about what happened.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said when Khayelitsha police arrived on the corner of Maphongwana and Eagle Street in Site C at about 5.15am that morning they found the body of an unknown man who had sustained a stab wound. “The victim, a 23-year-old man, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The suspects fled the scene. However, a 17-year-old female has since been arrested and detained on a charge of murder,” Swartbooi explained. “The suspect made a court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. “The matter has been postponed to Tuesday, February 21, for bail information. The suspect was remanded in custody.”