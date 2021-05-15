Girl, 8, killed in Lavender Hill shack fire

Two people were killed when a shack caught fire in Village Heights informal settlement, in Lavender Hill.

Fire and rescue services were called to the scene in the early hours on Saturday.

Police said after the fire was extinguished, two bodies – that of an 8-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man – were found.

Four other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said they had sustained injuries to their faces, arms and chests.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

An inquest docket was opened for investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Steenberg SAPS on 021 702 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.