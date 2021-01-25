Girl Guides Cape West cookbook helps you make delicious dishes

Cape Town - From soups to breads, playdough and mains, young Girl Guides got to play chef – and now you can too. Girl Guides Cape West launched a 2020 Girl Guides cookbook called The Lockdown Edition last weekend. It consists of 143 pages of recipes submitted by their members. The recipes include soups, breads, mains and cakes. However, the organisation made sure it caters for everyone from vegetarians to vegans, treats for dogs and even one to make playdough. Josephine Knott, 4, from Welgelegen made crunchies. “It's special because my granny makes them for us then I learnt how to make them. I love licking from the bowl at the end and eating the crunchies when they are still warm,” she said.

Josephine Knott, 4, is busy in the kitchen. SUPPLIED

Tatum Rowe, 7, from Welgelegen made a gluten-free sweetcorn bake.

“What was special about this dish was that my mother could have from it as she eats gluten-free. My mother and I often bake together and we always have fun in the kitchen,” she said.

Tayla Painczyk ,10, made a slime recipe. SUPPLIED

Tayla Painczyk, 10, from Monte Vista made a slime recipe.

“I started off making and playing with slime to help with my sensory processing disorder. Now my little brother and I have a business selling all sorts of slime as well as aromatherapy playdough. I think it’s quite cool that I can share my amazing slime recipe with so many others,” she said.

Leah Farrell, 15, from Plattekloof contributed with carrot muffins.

“This recipe is very special because it’s been passed down from my granny to me. I felt that my recipe being published in the book is very exciting because other people will be able to try it. I enjoy baking because it lets me be creative. Baking is also my and my friend Alesia Sabatti’s favourite way to bond,” she said.

An apple crumble recipe submitted by Kimberley Hing. SUPPLIED

Communications and marketing chairperson for Cape West Girl Guides, Tanya Prinsloo, said they decided to create The Lockdown Edition with a wide variety of tried and tested recipes.

“Not only is this a fund-raiser, but it is also meant as a reminder that you have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of your life. We hope that everyone who buys our book will enjoy it and spend many happy hours cooking and sharing delicious meals with those they love.

“For me, personally, I love the fact that it comes from my guiding family. Now I can make one of their meals and it will make me think of them,” she said.

The Lockdown Edition cookbook costs R250. For those interested, email: [email protected]

Weekend Argus