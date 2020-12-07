Girl Guides to celebrate 111 years with virtual wakathon

Cape Town - For more than a century Girl Guides has played a vital role in society across the world. The movement will celebrate 111 years of existence next year and to help mark the occasion, Cape West Girl Guides will host a 111km Virtual Walkathon Challenge. Those taking part will have 52 days to complete the challenge which begins on January 1 and ends on February 21. On the last day of the event, Girl Guides across the city will come together for Guide Sunday and together they will walk the final 1km. This will be followed by some activities and afterwards a special ceremony will take place.The event will be used as a fund-raiser to assist units within the organisation. A girl guide from Monte Vista, Megan Bannister, 12, said: “I enjoy learning about different things and earning badges. I'm excited to be part of the 111-year celebration.” A ranger from Bothasig, Emma Miller, 15, said: “I really enjoy being a girl guide because you learn lots of important skills like problem-solving, leadership, teamwork, mentorship and communication.”

Communications and marketing chairperson for Cape West Girl Guides, Tanya Prinsloo, said they were not able to properly celebrate 110 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We decided to focus on next year and hence the theme of #111in2021. We have a few big events planned for next year, the first being the walkathon. By celebrating 111, we are also saying that yes, 2020 did not turn out the way we would have liked and we couldn't celebrate as we had hoped, but we are now looking to the future. We are looking ahead and staying positive.This walkathon is not just a fund-raiser. It’s an opportunity to challenge people to get outside, get active and to raise awareness of guiding,” she said.

Some of the community services Girl Guides do include collecting food for cats and making up old-age home parcels and care packages for children.

“Community service is a vital part about being a girl guide. Teaching girls from a young age to help others, to care and to give back is part of our promise and law. Girls are encouraged from Teddies (aged 4) to do community service. In fact, to earn our top award as a ranger, the Protea Award, girls have to do a one-year community service project,” she added.

The regional commissioner for Cape West Girl Guides, Katelijne Wademan, said: “It’s very important to keep girls in our organisation motivated as we aim to help them grow and develop into well-rounded women who understand the importance of community service and making the world a better place for all who live in it. Girls and women play a vital role in bettering our society and we strive to assist girls in reaching their full potential through fun and friendship.”

Weekend Argus