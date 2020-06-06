Giving birth in a pandemic

THE Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown can be tough for new mothers. Layla Adams, 30, who this month gave birth to baby Zackariya, said it was hard to comprehend the experience of giving birth alone during the pandemic.

“When we got to the hospital, my man dropped my bags and it was a tough experience to go through it on my own, because he couldn’t go in.”

Clinic visits can be difficult as they are by appointment only, due to lockdown restrictions.

Another new mother, Carla Wichman-Wedel, 38, gave birth to a baby girl, Charly-May, who is seven weeks old. The Retreat resident spoke of the difficulties of being pregnant during lockdown, saying she was emotional about not being able to get support from family, who were afraid of contracting the coronavirus and exposing her and the unborn child to it.

“I had a bit of the baby blues two weeks after coming home. It was anxiety around Covid-19. It was overwhelming being a first-time mom,” she said.