Giving birth in a pandemic
“When we got to the hospital, my man dropped my bags and it was a tough experience to go through it on my own, because he couldn’t go in.”
Clinic visits can be difficult as they are by appointment only, due to lockdown restrictions.
Another new mother, Carla Wichman-Wedel, 38, gave birth to a baby girl, Charly-May, who is seven weeks old. The Retreat resident spoke of the difficulties of being pregnant during lockdown, saying she was emotional about not being able to get support from family, who were afraid of contracting the coronavirus and exposing her and the unborn child to it.
“I had a bit of the baby blues two weeks after coming home. It was anxiety around Covid-19. It was overwhelming being a first-time mom,” she said.
“Being a new mom at this time you don’t have your normal support structure. It’s important to reach out to others, to pick up the phone,” advised psychiatrist and head of the MBA in healthcare leadership at University of Stellenbosch Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman.
Schoeman, a new mom herself, suggested new mothers read up about Covid-19 in terms of your baby.
“Newborns are at risk for respiratory infections, especially in winter. So an advantage of lockdown is that they aren’t exposed and you’ll have a healthier baby,” she said.
Obstetrician and head of The Birthing Team, Howard Manyonga, said there was help available for post-natal depression. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group offers free counselling.