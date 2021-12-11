Giving young migrants and refugees a voice

Cape Town - While 2021 revealed inequalities in many aspects of society, Africa Unite School Club compiled an anthology titled Complex Past, Diverse Futures, which articulates the opinions and sentiments of African youth by emphasising the plight and grievances of migrants and refugee pupils who were ostracised by the system. The five-part book narrates the stories of pupils who participated in the club's art therapy session, poems that promote African origins, and empathy letters that aim to validate the voice and sentiments of young Africans.

Grade 12 Gardens Commercial pupil Therezia Mateza describes Complex Past, Diverse Futures in her poem Alkebulan. MURPHY NGANGA Alkebulan, which is one of the poems in the book written by Grade 12 Gardens Commercial pupil Therezia Mateza, explains that even though Africa unfortunately succumbed to colonial ideals and principals, unity will free the continent. “Alkebulan is the oldest and only indigenous term that means ‘mother of mankind’. I wrote this poem to teach people in and outside of Africa about our continent's history, and how our continent used to be a peaceful land, where its people were proud of their origins and lived in harmony until the oppressors arrived. “The poem also talks about the borders that exist to divide us. Given the uncertain times we currently live in, the poem aims to be a wake-up call and serve as an introspective narrative, that could help us understand where we have come from and where we are going, because as an African saying goes, ‘Unity is power, and division is weakness’,” said Mateza.