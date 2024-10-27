Global leaders unite against hunger at Cape Town’s Social Justice Summit

The 5th International Social Justice Conference and the 6th Social Justice Summit culminated in a groundbreaking series of resolutions and pledges with a collective commitment to eradicate hunger by 2030. The three-day event, held at Artscape convened distinguished policymakers, social justice advocates, and experts to address the pressing issue of hunger and food insecurity — an agenda of paramount importance underscored by the backdrop of recent global challenges.

The proceedings kicked off with the prestigious Social Justice Champion Awards, honouring individuals and organisations making significant strides in the realm of social justice. The subsequent discussions on 17 and 18 October provided a platform for in-depth dialogue about the right to food within the framework of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2), aiming for a world of Zero Hunger. The combined efforts were orchestrated by the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University (CSJ), backed by an impressive array of partners including the South African Government’s Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), UN South Africa, and numerous civil society organisations. These contributions reflect a unified call to action, marking a hopeful transition towards tackling the global hunger crisis.

Distinguished keynote speakers graced the event, including Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and former UN General Assembly President Maria Fernando Espinosa. Their messages resonated with the urgency of addressing the hunger crisis, especially in fragile communities harmed by poverty, conflict, and climate change. Espinosa poignantly highlighted that over 733 million people faced hunger last year, a staggering statistic that underscores the necessity for coordinated international and domestic responses. Among significant discussions, the plight of students facing hunger emerged as a critical theme.

Stellenbosch University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers, voiced the necessity for action, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to social justice. “By addressing student hunger head-on, we can foster an environment where everyone can succeed,” he said, as participants explored the complexities surrounding food access amid economic and institutional challenges. Contrasting the abundant food production in South Africa with the grim realities of food insecurity faced by millions, Ntshavheni remarked on the paradox of hunger in a resource-rich nation.

“As a country abundant in agricultural potential, it is unacceptable for millions of South Africans to endure food insecurity,” she said. This sentiment echoed throughout the discussions, which examined the need for legal accountability regarding food sovereignty and equitable distribution of resources. With the theme of hunger as a profound social justice issue, participants acknowledged the intricate web of factors that contribute to food insecurity, including systemic inequalities rooted in historical governance failures. The conference highlighted the importance of frameworks such as the Musa Plan for Social Justice, positioning hunger not merely as a technical issue but as a matter of human rights and dignity.

Judge Sulet Potterill addressed the crucial topic of accountability, reflecting on the government’s efforts to combat hunger through programmes like the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). Her observations on the inadequacy of ongoing social assistance highlighted the necessity for a stronger, more coherent policy landscape to tackle food insecurity effectively. Throughout the conference, calls for a multi-faceted approach to hunger were both fervent and poignant. The interconnections between climate change, economic stability, and food access were stressed as more than mere theoretical discussions; they represent pressing realities that need urgent attention from all sectors of society. As the summit drew to a close, participants engaged in vigorous dialogue about the path forward. The overarching consensus forged a commitment to implement a collaboratively responsible approach to food security, recognising that this is not just a government obligation but a communal effort paramount to societal advancement.