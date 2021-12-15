Golden Arrow raises its fares in response to rise in fuel costs

Cape Town - In response to the increasing fuel prices, Golden Arrow Bus Services has announced an average fare increase of 7% on all single- and multi-trip tickets sold. This comes after the bus service reported that diesel being increased by an unprecedented 45% alone has made the fare increase unavoidable as diesel is the company’s second largest expense after wages.

Golden Arrow general manager Derick Meyer said in a statement that the conditions of Golden Arrow’s interim operating contract with the provincial government make provision for the annual adjustment to fares to offset the effects of operational cost increases throughout the year, and this alone has made an increase in fares unavoidable as wages, spare parts and other input costs have also increased. “In order to shield our passengers from the full effect of these increases, Golden Arrow has continued to focus on holistic and innovative cost-saving measures across our operations. In the coming year we will strive to identify further efficiencies. Golden Arrow understands the difficult economic climate in which South Africans find themselves and we empathise with our passengers who will be affected by the increase,” said Meyer. Yakhani Xabadiya, who has been travelling to work with Golden Arrow for the past four years, said that the increase could not have come at a more inconvenient time.

"Our economy has contracted and unemployment has increased substantially, which means that the few working people are often carrying the weight of unemployed family members. With all the added costs and the income lost in many industries due to Covid-19, an increase in travelling fare is detrimental," said Xabadiya. She said that the increase in bus and taxi fare will be even more difficult when children are expected to return to school next year and that the increase will result in fewer outings and festivities this Christmas season. Tanique van Niekerk, another loyal passenger of the bus service, said that instead of increasing prices so swiftly, the company should make more effort to implement safety measures for passengers, especially when the crime rate in the country is at its peak.

“I travel from Kraaifontein to town, which is quite a distance. It would be more convenient to always have a bus on standby for an afternoon slot instead of having to wait till 4pm because that is peak traffic and don't necessarily think it's safe to wait in town, especially where the bus stop is located,” said Van Niekerk. Meyer said that passengers can postpone paying the increased fares until January 25, 2022, in the case of 10-ride multi-journey products (which are valid for 30 days) bought on December 26, 2021, and until March 25, 2022, in the case of 48-ride multi-journey products (valid for 90 days) bought on the same date. “To make the most of our product offerings and access the greatest savings, we would advise that passengers purchase a GABS Gold Card and load weekly or monthly products instead of paying cash. Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%.”