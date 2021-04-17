Golf day to raise funds for children

Cape Town - From the cricket pitch to the gold course, former Protea Vernon Philander hopes to make a difference, as the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust (THCT) is due to host its inaugural Golf Day. The event hopes to raise funds for Tygerberg hospital’s Paediatric Care Unit. THCT said in a statement that their goal is to raise funds to support children who need health care. The funds will be raised for the critical equipment for the Neonatal ICU to keep premature babies alive; an upgrade of the childhood cancer unit to allow mothers and children to share the same room without risk of infection. Funds will also be used to grow the breast milk donation and pasteurising facilities, to help babies who don’t have access to breast milk due to HIV/Aids, sick mothers, or babies who were abandoned at birth, and build facilities to grow the capacity for new technologies, such as Stem Cell treatments for children with cancer.

Former South African cricketer Vernon Philander will help raise funds for the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust.

Philander, who works with THCT, will be taking part in the event.

He said he sees the hospital playing a major role in the community, not only in the Western Cape but other provinces as well.

He said a lot of youth come through the doors of the hospital, whether it be from the children’s side or the actual hospital.

“It is our duty to make sure we provide proper medical care to make sure our leaders of tomorrow have proper health care today. The standards need to be of the highest standard in the children’s side of things at the hospital,” said Philander.

He said he is excited to be part of the golf day, as the sport is one of his hobbies.

“The hospital is struggling with some of its machinery, so we want to make sure we raise good funds on the day,” added Philander.

THCT chief executive Jason Falken said: “We are by far the largest paediatric unit in the Western Cape, and we support children with the most challenging health and social issues in the province and, in some cases, the world. We are inviting you to play a round of golf to offer them support. Join us and become part of our family of friends, so that together we can change their life trajectory for the better.”

The event will take place on May 13 at the Pearl Valley Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, at Val de Vie Estate, in Paarl.

THCT said it will be a fun-filled day with amazing prizes up for grabs, competitions, giveaways, raffles and auctions.

Those interested are encouraged to register their four-ball teams and support the cause.

The cost is R6 500 per four-ball includes a goodie bag, golf cart for every two players, halfway house snack, prize-giving, dinner, a competition of four-ball alliance with two scores to count, and wonderful prizes for the top ten four-ball teams.

All proceeds will go to the THCT and those interested can register their four-ball teams by contacting Yolanda at [email protected]

Weekend Argus