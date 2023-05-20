GOOD appoints new national campaign manager ahead of 2024 elections

Cape Town - Grant Pascoe has been appointed as the national campaign manager of the GOOD party and is said to not be replacing senior member Shaun August. The appointment comes hot on the heels of the GOOD party’s National Management Committee (NMC) having resolved to expel two senior party members, August and Felicity Klazen, from the movement.

GOOD announced Pascoe’s appointment on the May 17. The appointment comes as GOOD sets its focus on the 2024 national and provincial elections. Brett Herron, GOOD secretary-general and MP, said they were pleased to strengthen the GOOD team.

Pascoe will be responsible for ensuring the party is ready to provide a credible alternative to South Africans next year. Pascoe said his decision to join GOOD was an easy one to make. “I have previously worked well with the leadership and many other members. “I have an appreciation for the manner in which GOOD has addressed various issues as an opposition party, and it has articulated its policies clearly. “

Pascoe said GOOD presented itself as a party that represented the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of all South Africans of all races and persuasions. “GOOD is positioning itself as an alternative to the false binary choice between two old and outdated parties across South Africa and I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team that will ensure that GOOD succeeds.” Dr Dale Mckinley, a political analyst, said it appeared that these days, all political parties were caught up in one scandal or another.

He was referring to the recent sex scandal concerning the GOOD party. “Grant Pascoe’s appointment comes as very little surprise as he has passed through all the other political parties including the ANC and the DA,” he said. Mckinley added that the recent scandal in which August and Klazen have been implicated could be potentially damaging to the party.

“They have acted accordingly and done the right thing, but it will be a challenge to Patricia de Lille to clean things up as GOOD does not have that much wiggle room as they only have a few seats in the Western Cape and nationally,” he said. According to Mckinley, it does, however, not inspire a huge amount of confidence when a party recycles politicians from other parties. “The recycling of politicians seems to be the nature of the political party system. “Whether it's GOOD or other political parties, we will see if the measures that have been put in place will restore some confidence for the party where it concerns its voters.”