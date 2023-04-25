Good detective work seals killers’ fate in two cases

Detectives of the Manenberg Serious and Violent Crimes Unit placed three killers behind bars, years after the murders took place. In the first case, two brothers were attacked by gunmen in 2018.

One of the brothers, Fabian Adams, was declared dead on arrival at hospital. His sibling, Carlo Adams, was injured. Manenberg police station spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett said good detective work secured a total of two life sentences for Fabian’s killers and for wounding Carlo.

Convicted killers Fahiem Carolus and Luciano Thomas were sentenced to life behind bars. “Manenberg Serious Violent Crimes Unit detectives and Crime Information Management Analysis Centre does it again, bringing crime and criminals to their knees through the successful conviction, prosecution and sentencing in two separate murder cases,” said Bennett. “Fahiem Carolus, 30 years of age, and Luciano Thomas, also 30 years of age, received life sentences in the Wynberg Regional Court after they were found guilty of murder.”

Luciano Thomas was sentenced to life for murder. Picture: Supplied SAPS Bennett said the incident took place in a public area and that the victims were unsuspecting of what was about to happen. “A murder which took place in December 2018 during so-called gang peace talks. “It was revealed in court that opposing gangs gathered on an open field behind Rosa Court, Heideveld. As they got together, Fahiem and his co-accused, Luciano Thomas, pulled out their firearms and fired several shots at the unsuspecting victims, fatally wounding Fabian Adams and seriously injuring his brother, Carlo Adams. “They were taken to Heideveld Emergency Centre where Fabian Adams, 33 years of age, was declared deceased. Carlo Adams was treated for his gunshot wounds.

“The successful prosecution, conviction leading to life sentences, unfolded in the Wynberg Regional Court last week.” Hazart Clayton was sentenced for murder and attempted murder. Picture: Supplied SAPS In the second successful conviction and sentencing, Hazart Clayton was slapped with 12 years behind bars for murder and eight for attempted murder. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

Bennett said Clayton had confessed to his crimes which took the life of Nathier Sydow during a drive-by shooting in Heideveld. “He was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years for murder and eight years for attempted murder and the sentences are to run concurrently, which means he will serve an effective 12 years’ direct imprisonment, in a plea bargain agreement,” he explained. “This successful conviction comes after he and three of his co-accused pulled up in a white Honda in front of a known drug house in Zuurberg Road, Heideveld.

“They open fire on the unsuspecting victim, killing 38-year -old Nathier Sydow. “The deceased was not a member of any gang. “They fled the scene in a white motor vehicle.