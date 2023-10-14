The GOOD Party has terminated the membership of three councillors in the City of Cape Town for allegedly failing to pay their party’s contributions and to comply with the party's constitutional obligations. In a letter sent to the city’s municipal manager, the party said it had terminated the membership of Morne Josephs, Ceste Wannenbugh, and Gavin Joachims with immediate effect.

Brett Herron, GOOD secretary general, said the party’s national management committee terminated the membership of three councillors in Cape Town. He said all public office-bearers, in GOOD and almost every other party, have financial and performance assessment obligations once they are elected. “If a public office bearer, like a councillor, does not comply with their obligations, then our constitution provides that their membership is terminated automatically. The members were given an opportunity to dispute that they had failed to honour their obligations but were unable to do so,” said Herron. He said when a public office bearer is elected, they are elected on the hard work of thousands of party activists who go out in the rain and hot sun, asking voters to support them.

“In return, the public office bearer should understand the privilege they have to serve in an elected office and comply with their most basic obligations. In the case of the three councillors, they failed to pay their party contributions,” he said. Asked if the termination will not affect the party’s national and provincial general elections campaign, Herron said, “We do not expect the termination of the membership of the councillors to affect our performance in the coming elections. When councillors do not have the respect and discipline to honour their obligations, then our supporters expect us to take action.” He said failing to act could affect their performance because if they cannot be trusted to comply with their own rules, how can they be expected to govern according to the country’s rules?

“It is important for the party’s leadership to demonstrate that we respect our own constitution and that we will always act without fear or favour.” He said they would strengthen their prospects for the 2024 elections by replacing these councillors with hard-working party members who understand the privilege to be elected and the responsibilities that come with that privilege. When asked to give comment about the developments, two of the members didn’t respond to the Weekend Argus questions. However, Joachims told the paper that an accountant is assessing all the documentation the party has sent to him, and he will be able to respond once he has all the evidence.

According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, all GOOD Party members, in particular councillors, are scared to talk about what is happening in the party because of intimidation and threats of being fired from their positions. He said some councillors were behind with their contributions for a few months; however, Joachims paid his contributions, but the party’s accountant does not provide a statement after payment. “It is expected that after payment, one is given a proof of payment; however, the GOOD accountant does not provide that to its members, and the accountant in question is also the party’s councillor in the city. This has nothing to do with payments, but the party’s secretary general is threatened that these people will vote against him in the upcoming party’s congress, which is taking place on November 10,” said the source.