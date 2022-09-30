Gordhan announces new Eskom board to decide De Ruyter’s fate

Cape Town - AMID rolling blackouts, a new Eskom board of directors was appointed on Friday by the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. The first casualty was chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba who was replaced by Mpho Makwana. Makwana was sacked from Eskom’s board in 2011 when he served as chairperson.

The other new board members include Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi, Lwazi Goqwana, Clive le Roux and Leslie Mkhabela. Mteto Nyati, Fathima Gany, Ayanda Mafuleka, Tsakani Mthombeni, Claudelle von Eck, Tryphosa Ramano and former Cosatu leader Bheki Ntshalintshali were also among the new members announced. Eskom’s chief financial officer Calib Cassim and chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter will remain on the board.

This is effective from Saturday. The announcements came after cabinet approved the changes on Friday morning. “I thanked the previous board for their services and assured that they were informed timeously,” said Gordhan, adding that Busi Mavuso resigned after he address the old board on Tuesday.

Calls have been made by civil society groups and organisations for De Ruyter to be fired from his position. And in response to queries from MPs in Parliament this week, Gordhan said it would be up to the new Eskom board to review the management structure. "That board will review the entire management system of Eskom. it will also review the current operations of Eskom and make the necessary recommendations in respect of any changes that need to be made," the minister said. Weekend Argus previously reported that the Western Cape government estimated rolling blackouts to have cost up to R12.3 billion last year.

MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger provided the figure to Weekend Argus after tabling the 2022/2023 Provincial Economic Review and Outlook (PERO) report, where load shedding was fingered as a barrier to economic growth for a number of sectors. Weekend Argus.