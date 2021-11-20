Gordon hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Welsh referee Nigel Owens

Cape Town - Like most women, Tiffany Gordon likes to dress up, wear heels and paint her nails. But she also needs to think quickly and make the right calls in a close-contact team sport. Tiffany, 20, is a rugby referee. She refereed her first match between SACS Junior School and Wynberg Boys’ Junior School in 2017.

Gordon said she always wanted to play rugby but her parents advised her not to because it is a physical sport. “My father played at Craven Week and SA Schools and decided to pursue refereeing after his playing career. He suggested that I do the BokSmart course, to be an accredited referee, which I did in 2016. “Towards the end of high school, the love for rugby turned into a passion, and I decided to pursue rugby refereeing instead of a netball career once I was at university level,” she said.

Gordon, who is a division seven referee, can assist with tactical, blood, concussion and general injury substitutions at provincial and international level. She also does linesman or touch-judge duty at provincial matches and referees club rugby and school matches. “It is simply a ranking system that the referees abide by as it has the end goal of getting the referees to division one, where they then can continue on to compete for a spot on the SA contender's panel. This is where we would see local referees such as Jaco Peyper, Aimee Barrett-Theron, and Rasta Rasivhenge,” said Gordon, who is a fan of former Welsh referee Nigel Owens. “He has a cheeky sense of humour that makes the game fun to watch and play and at the end of the day, enjoyment is what the game of rugby is about.

“Female rugby referees are undoubtedly on an increase. I believe that there was always an interest shown from females’ side concerning rugby in general and refereeing,” the second-year sports science student at Stellenbosch University. In July and August, Gordon was a ball retriever during the Test series between the Springboks and British and Irish Lions. “The experience was honestly one that I will never forget and always treasure. Sometimes you definitely get caught up in the moment and forget that you’re there as a ball retriever and not as a spectator,” she said.