Grade 2 pupil rewarded for recycling intiatives

Cape Town - A Grade 2 pupil at Eindhoven Primary School in Delft has been rewarded for his recycling efforts and initiatives in his community.

Cody Koopman, 8, recycles everything from plastic, cardboard, paper and empty food tins. Once collected, he takes the recycled items to a local church where they are put into designated recycle bins to be collected.

Cody said that his recycling habit began when it was suggested to him by a close friend. He said he is now encouraging his peers to also take on recycling initiatives and play their part in keeping their communities clean.

“Recycling is a good way to keep your community clean and by doing so we can get pocket money to help feed our families.”

Pick n Pay regional corporate social investment manager Sharon Gerber said they were pleased to hand a few gifts to Cody because of his willingness to be of service to his community at such a young age. He serves as an inspiration.

“We’ve given him bins, groceries and a gift card. It’s been an awesome experience seeing this young man who is so business-minded and so inspired to make a positive change in his community.”

Suzette Williams, a teacher at Eindhoven Primary School, said the school was proud of Cody and his willingness to make a positive change in his community.

“We’re so happy for Cody because he’s motivated his peers and fellow classmates to get involved in recycling and cleaning up the areas in which they live. Cody is a boy who stutters quite a bit but he is very self-confident and willing to actively take part in community work.”

Weekend Argus