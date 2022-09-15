Grade 2 teacher stabbed in class

Teachers and learners of Arcadia Primary School were left traumatised after a man jumped over the fence and stabbed a female teacher in the shoulder before fleeing with her cellphone. The incident took place before 9am on Thursday, and the 53-year-old teacher was treated for her wounds, which were reportedly not severe.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has expressed shock over the incident. “The perpetrator allegedly jumped over a high wired and spiked perimeter fence and entered into a Grade 2 classroom. The perpetrator stabbed the teacher in the shoulder and ran off with her cellphone. “The teacher is currently being medically treated. Thankfully, the wounds are not serious. However, such an incident is extremely traumatic for the teacher, the learners and the entire school community. The WCED has arranged for counselling support,” said the department’s spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond.

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, said: “This office can confirm a stabbing incident at a primary school (on) Thursday at about 8.50am.” “According to reports, a 53-year-old female teacher of the school was busy in class when an unknown, masked male person entered her class and stabbed her once on the left shoulder. “When she fell to the ground, the male asked for her cellular telephone, and took it from her table and fled the scene. She was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.”

Story continues below Advertisement

MEC for Education, David Maynier, said it was comforting that the teacher was not seriously injured and urged people who may have information to alert the police. “It is unacceptable that criminals should target our teachers, who play such a vital role in our society. I call on anyone who has any information about the perpetrator to immediately contact SAPS. Someone, somewhere, knows the perpetrator and must do the right thing by turning them in,” he said. Bonteheuwel councillor Angus Mckenzie said he arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and called on law enforcement officials who are assisting in tracking down the suspect.

Story continues below Advertisement