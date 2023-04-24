Granny needs help to build house gutted by fire

Cape Town - An elderly Bishop Lavis community activist, is in dire need of help to rebuild the family home that was destroyed by a devastating fire. 82-year-old Lydia Bambie lost everything including school uniforms and documents, when a fire broke out in one of the three bedrooms.

Jermaine Carelse, the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed: “A total of six persons were affected – four adults and two minors. As per the owner the fire originated from his television and it is suspected to be an electrical short circuit.” They had a lucky escape after being trapped in the locked burning house for over 10 minutes, trying to locate the keys. “It was by God’s grace they survived, but they are all still traumatised,” said granddaughter, Mellory Jansen.

Bambie spent the entire chilly weekend in the partially damaged garage she has turned into a church and charity place, and the children crashing at her son’s place. Explaining the ordeal, Bambie said: “We don’t know what actually happened. It was too dark when he (grandson) shouted there was a fire. All we wanted was to get out safely, there was no time to save anything. “I am heartbroken, this is all I have and that I can give to my grandchildren. I have no dignity without it, all family memories are here hence I urgently need help to rebuild it and make it a home again. My pension is not enough to pay for everything and it is the only income we have,” she explained.

Jansen added: “She’s not really taking it well. I think it's because she’s not used to being on the receiving end as she’s normally giving and making sure everyone in need whether from the church or in the community is taken care of in times of need. Now she has to ask from the same people and there’s guilt in her heart, that we can see. I think getting the house back to its (former) state is all that will help. The family has two children, an 18-year-old at John Ramsay High School and a six-year-old at Bergville Primary School, both in need of uniforms. “Anything will help, whether it's someone who can offer a skill, material or money, as long as she’ll have the house fixed and our cousin’s can comfortably sleep at night. The community has been very kind in helping with food and clothing,” she said.