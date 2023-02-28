‘Grape thief’ found in a shallow grave

A missing farmworker’s remains have been found buried in a shallow grave on a farm near Robertson. Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen said the victim, Peter October, was reported missing last week after he allegedly stole grapes.

“We totally condemn the attack on a man from Robertson. According to information it is alleged Peter stole grapes on a nearby farm. “He went missing and his body was found on Thursday February 23, in a shallow grave on a farm outside Robertson. A lot of allegations and rumours are going around as to who is responsible for his death, but we will leave that to the Investigation team of the SAPS.” Claasen stated that they do not promote lawlessness.

“We call on farmers to contact the SAPS in times like these and stop making use of these security companies. “Some of these companies are operating like vigilante groups and they skop, donner en bliksem our poor people in certain areas. “This incident is similar to the one earlier this year in De Doorns where a person also died after a brutal attack by security guards. This lets us also think about the killing of a resident in Paarl last year. This needs to stop.”

The director asked for the police and courts to work properly and to impose harsher sentences for crimes like this. “This kind of evil attacks in the agricultural industry have to stop. We call on the provincial SAPS commissioner to appoint a team of detectives to investigate this poor man's death. “We urge the police to leave no stone unturned and to catch the culprits responsible for the death of Peter October.

“We need to live and work in a safe environment and in harmony with each other.” Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed Robertson police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a body in the bushes. “The deceased was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, February 23. No arrest has been effected at this point, Robertson police are following all possible leads.”