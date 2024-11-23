Grassy Park High parents rally together for matric ball despite outstanding school fees

Cape Town - Parents at Grassy Park High School are rallying together in frustration and defiance as they fight for their children's right to participate in their matric balls, despite being told that outstanding school fees would prevent their attendance.

At the heart of the controversy is an alleged violation of pupils' rights by the school, which has allegedly withheld tickets and access to the matric ball for students whose parents have not paid their school fees. Jodie Baatjies, 38, spokesperson for the group of concerned parents described the injustice as a direct violation of children's rights. “The principal violated the children's rights by telling them they can't go if they didn't pay their school fees.”

The parents argue that it is not the responsibility of minors to cover school fees, which should be the sole responsibility of the parent or guardian. The issue began with a circular sent in September reading: “Sadly, due to the non-commitment of parents to pay the school fees, we have been forced to postpone the matric farewell dance to the end of November, affording parents the opportunity to make a contribution toward the outstanding fees. “A payment plan has been designed to assist parents who have not made any payments for the year. A minimum amount of R1000,00 is required to be paid in order for your son/daughter to qualify to attend the Farewell Dance of 2024. A payment plan has been structured to assist you in making payments.”

This letter was, according to Baatjies, also addressed to pupils who were exempt from paying school fees due to their low-income status, including those receiving Sassa or disability grants. That's what's making me angry. It's emotional abuse. Children shouldn't have to prove their financial situation just to participate in school activities. “The law is clear – it is not the child's responsibility. We know people will say yes, you can pay for a matric ball but not school fees, but many of these kids get sponsored by outsiders who see the effort they put into their matric. People who promised to help them make their matric dance memorable, all they have to do is do good, and remember these are children who are exempted from paying school fees.” The situation has been further complicated by the changing of the date and cost of the matric ball. Initially scheduled for September, the event was postponed to November 25 to accommodate parents who still needed to pay for tickets. Then it was changed to November 27 at an extra cost, the tickets that were R500 were now R650. Despite the increased cost, some parents, including those who had already paid, were allegedly still told their children could not attend.

Baatjies says while he learnt through a class teacher that the pupils are now allowed to attend, they want a formal apology and formal communication that everyone is allowed. Some of the learners were offered by the community to help with their matric balls. Picture: File Millicent Merton, a spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), said the school's matric dance is scheduled for 27 November, 2024 at a cost of R650 per Grade 12 learner. She said no pupil has been barred from attending the event. She explained that the school had initially planned the event for September but moved it to November 25 to accommodate parents who still needed to pay for tickets.

“The venue booked for the 25th could not accommodate the school on the later date, which resulted in an increase in the price of the tickets for the dance.” Merton also noted that the school kept parents informed about the changes through WhatsApp groups. Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) Senior Attorney Chandre Stuurman said over the last few months, EELC through its daily law clinic, has been approached by several Western Cape parents/caregivers whose pupils are excluded from attending their matric dance due to non-payment of fees.