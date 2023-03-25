Grassy Park High’s pupils’ poetry to be showcased at fees

Grassy Park High School’s own poets who were nurtured via The Jakes Gerwel Foundation, will be part of the Suidoosterfees next month. The school was where Professor Jakes Gerwel himself began his teaching career in the 1970s.

Since 2018, the school has been part of the foundation’s first project for writers. Today, the foundation supports poet and narrative therapist Dr Therese Hulme in her work with learners at the school. Former principal Marcia Woodward is still hands-on with the project.

The foundation is a proud partner of Suidoosterfees, a festival which Gerwel played a pivotal role in establishing, and will feature a Jakes Gerwel discussion series. JGF executive director and award-winning author Theo Kemp said this year’s lecture was extra special as Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers was the guest speaker. “At this stage, we need the words of a South African that shows us how we must all act in times of crises,” said Kemp.

“Otherwise, we will dwell and drown in the misery of corruption and load shedding and the abuse of power.” At the Suidoosterfees, ATKV lounge, Praat jy! / My word! Will highlight the stories of Hulme and the young people she inspired to start writing over a period of 17 years. Some of the young poets were part of the Yoh! Group, founded by the foundation and Hulme at Grassy Park Secondary School.

Kemp said while Hulme worked with the pupils, she was commissioned by Lapa, which is now part of Penguin, to publish a book which will serve as a guide to teachers to create a writing space in their classrooms. He said the writing gave pupils a voice that they had never had before: “Therese involved learners and their poetry is now published in both the Afrikaans and English versions – My word! And Praat jy! “We also remunerated the young poets, and the Suidoosterfees will see the launch of this wonderful book.

“Our foundation shifted the focus to the language teachers – and now workshops for teachers in the Metro area, including Hanover and Manenberg. “These teachers face a lot of challenges to truly unlock the creativity of their learners - one being that the schools do not have libraries, and the public libraries are based in violent areas.” Woodward agreed: “The project allowed learners to explore their creative side but it also gave them a voice to say things are not easy for young people from the community to speak about - e.g. thoughts of self harm.