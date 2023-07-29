Grieving, healing and closure lessons in Muzaffar’s heart

Kariema Taliep Davids was inspired to write a children’s book on the loss of a cat, after being inspired by her grandson who grieved the passing of her house cat. The book titled, Muzaffar’s Heart, teaches children about grieving, healing and closure.

Taliep Davids said: “This is the first of the Muzaffar books. I am doing a series for my grandson. “Since he was very attached to the house cat for the little time he spent with her, this inspired me to write about grieving and how to deal with the loss of a pet. The theme of the story is coping, comforting and overcoming sadness and Loss. The story is about the cat who died due to old age, and it was difficult for Muzaffar (my grandson) to understand that death is permanent”. Taliep Davids said she started in February this year, and it took me two months to complete the book.