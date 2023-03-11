Grieving mom donates shoes and becomes a pillar to other women

Cape Town - As the world commemorated International Women’s Day this week, a mom who mysteriously lost her child while doing charity work for underprivileged children in Dunoon has opened up about finding healing in supporting children and women. Noluthando Ngumbela, from Langa, embarked on her second massive shoe donation this past weekend in honour of her late son, Zenazi Ngumbela, who allegedly died of food poisoning in 2022.

Zenazi Ndinani NPO collected more than double their initial 300 pairs of shoes, allowing the founder to reach 718 needy children in Dunoon and Langa townships. Picture: Supplied She has since become a mother of hundreds, making sure needy learners get school shoes and socks yearly, and giving hope to mourning parents. Ngumbela had just finished with a shoe drive she solely started from her good heart as part of celebrating her birthday. Little did she know it was destined to be her son’s legacy, now benefiting children in Dunoon and Langa townships. “My son died two hours after that successful handover. It was confusing and so unreal. I kept asking how could God take from me while I was busy giving to his children. I then registered Zenazi Ndinani (Know that I am with you) non-profit organisation.

“I never looked back, and the support has been amazing. “I launched this year’s handover on Saturday, a day ahead, to allow me to reach more schools. And the response from all the children at different schools was priceless. Every time I make a child smile, I feel closer to my son and hope to inspire other moms who have lost their children that yours might be gone, but God has given us so many children to love and look after. Find a way to heal, do what makes you connect with and feel better that your child is at a better place,” said Ngumbela. Noluthando Ngumbela says the loss strengthened and inspired her to give children and mourning women dignity. Picture: Supplied She plans to expand her drive to providing care packs for women who have lost their children and lend an ear when they need to talk. Ngumbela said losing a child can be unbearable. “Especially if your child was never sick, and there’s no conclusive medical report, those questions just keep lingering and there are so many moms suffering alone. I find healing through my shoe drive, but does the next mom have courage to even lift a finger?” Ngumbela said.

Both the high schools and primary schools appreciate her gesture, saying she’s one of the few community donors to support their schools. Joyce Ngezana, principal of Thembani Primary School, said they were stunned that Ngumbela returned to give back to her childhood school and has made them part of her son’s legacy. She said most of their pupils come from poor backgrounds and often lack uniform and stationery. “Every child who gets helped is one too many to us and you can see the gratitude in their faces when we happen to get donations like these. We are truly grateful to Mrs Ngumbela and wish her all the success, comfort and strength to continue the good work,” said Ngezana. Noluthando’s brother, Thembelihle Ngumbela, said their family never found closure for the death of his nephew, but seeing his sister dedicated to making a difference to those in need and how she’s managed to find healing through the shoe drive gave them hope that he’s in a better place.