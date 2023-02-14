Grim memories for Stilbaai family rocked by Valentine’s Day double murder

A year after the tragic death of a young mother rocked the small town of Stilbaai, Annemique Manho’s parents are still searching for answers. Manho and her 2-year-old daughter, Almique, were murdered in their home in Melkhoutfontein on Valentine’s Day last year.

A relative of Manho’s husband, Westville Carelse, was later arrested and appeared in pre-trial proceedings at the Western Cape High Court last month on charges of murder and housebreaking. Carelse also faced charges of housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The events of the day are still vivid in Manho’s mother’s mind as she recalled the bond and the love she shared with her daughter.

“I can clearly remember that day clearly as daylight. I can still see my child lying in a pool of blood. It’s a sad scene I will never forget,” said Marietjie Kleinhans. Choking back tears, Kleinhans described her daughter as a “lovable person” who was always willing to help others. “I keep asking myself why she was killed. The questions linger on but there are no answers. I received a text message from her saying she and her family would come over to our house later on the day she was killed.

“I miss my daughter. I miss her voice. Her murder is a heavy burden on us. As a mother, her death will be a pain I will always carry with me. I am suffering from depression (as a result of) the incident.” Kleinhans said the family found it difficult to cope with the death and no longer found a reason to celebrate special occasions. “Last Christmas was the first we had without her and my granddaughter. We did not exchange gifts nor did we prepare lunch as we used to. It was very painful. Annemique and my granddaughter’s seats at the table were empty. We sobbed all day, the void was unbearable. But we laid flowers on their graves.”

However, the relationship between the Kleinhans and Manho families was still strong and had not been affected by the incident, she said. “We cannot blame the in-laws for what happened. They too lost a daughter-in-law in Annemique and a grandchild… It’s hard for them too.” The family was now looking forward to the outcome of the court case, “no matter how long the wheels of justice will turn”.