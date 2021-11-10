Groote Schuur Hospital starts trust to continue to perform world-first procedures

Cape Town - Groote Schuur Hospital has launched a trust to help the momentum going in creating many firsts like that of the first heart transplant in 1967. The ordinary citizen on the streets can now be part of changing history at the hospital.

Just last month, the hospital became the first public facility in Africa to have assisted robotic surgery with the da Vinci Xi. Groote Schuur hospital spokesperson, Alaric Jacobs, said the pandemic had impacted the hospital where resources are needed and that financially, aid would be needed. He said the hospital boasted 12 world firsts, such as the first heart transplant, the first HIV positive to positive kidney transplant, first brain operation through the orbit of the eye, the first hypothermic method for storing donor hearts developed and used and a South African first, such as the first pre-birth blood transfusion.

“Groote Schuur Hospital is well-known for its story. The story that changed everything for the hospital. The story of our very own Dr Christiaan Barnard and his team, who did the impossible and fixed a broken heart way back in 1967,” said Jacobs. “While this operation may have put our beloved Groote Schuur Hospital on the map, the story, as a hospital, certainly did not end there. “GSH has since had 12 world firsts, five African firsts and 18 South African firsts.

“That’s 35 groundbreaking procedures performed right here in Cape Town, South Africa. Groundbreaking procedures that have changed the story for so many people across the globe. “We all know that changing people’s stories and innovating medical firsts require resources, and therefore, has financial implications for the Hospital. Especially during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic and the exacerbated financial strains that have been placed on our public health system. “This is why we have launched the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust, the primary fundraising vehicle for the hospital.”

Demonstration at the launch of the surgical robotics known as the da Vinci Xi. It is the first of its kind at a public hospital in Africa. The surgical system gives the surgeon an advanced set of instruments to use in performing robotic-assisted minimally-invasive surgery. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Chief executive of the hospital, Dr Bhavna Patel, said the funding would make more dreams possible. “Creating a trust for Groote Schuur has been a dream of ours for many years. “The hospital management, staff and all who interact with our healthcare services are beyond excited for it finally to come to fruition, and we pray for the public’s support.

“As you have been long-time supporters of the hospital, we would like to keep you up to date with all the trust’s activities. So look out for our updates. Spread the Word.” Kristy Evans, the executive director, GSH Trust, told Weekend Argus there were various ways to become part of the fund donors. She explained: “There are a number of ways people can donate if they do not have the internet. They can use the Snapscan code method, approach us for a debit form, for a monthly debit.

“In the meantime, please take a look at (and share far and wide) our launch video, social media channels and website that tell stories of lives changed at Groote Schuur through our innovations and firsts.” Find the hospital on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and on their website at http://www.gshtrust.co.za. For queries about the GSH Trust, please contact Kristy Evans, Executive Director, GSH Trust on email, [email protected] or on cell 073 406 7920.