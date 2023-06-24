Ground-breaking projects aims to restore hope and dignity to homeless people in the Cape

Two work-based rehabilitation projects run by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), are giving vulnerable street people a realistic opportunity to reintegrate into society.

The Public Employment Programme (PEP), it is a collaborative project with NGOs, local businesses and other stakeholders and helps the homeless find stable employment while addressing their substance, social, legal, medical and economic needs. In short, it aims to provide a comprehensive solution to homelessness. The other programme is called the Peer Fieldworker Project (PFP), it’s a CCID-funded programme with TB HIV Care in Cape Town for homeless clients who have shown maturity, determination and the ability to put things in place to change their circumstances.

The goal of the programmes is to restore hope and dignity to marginalised people who face poverty, unemployment, and homelessness in the city, Tara Gerardy, CCID social development manager, said they were committed to supporting the most vulnerable members of the central city community. The department’s primary focus is on assisting homeless individuals by directing them to the resources they need. When asked what their biggest successes to date was, Gerardy explained that the success of work rehabilitation projects can be measured through various factors, including employment outcomes, economic impact, social impact, health outcomes, and participant feedback.

“Measuring success may require a combination of these factors and can vary depending on the program’s specific goals. Regular evaluation and adjustments are necessary to ensure the program is achieving success.” Philile Mkhize, CCID social development projects supervisor, said candidates who were selected for this projects were trained by the CCID Social Development team and TB HIV Care to help other street people, so they need to have a proven track record that they are able to change their own behaviour, and are successfully managing their own substance usage. “They are most vulnerable because of how they have been treated by society. It is important for us that with these projects we create a space for them where they are valued, seen and heard and know that they are cared for,” she said.

One of the participants in the PEP work-rehabilitation programme is Angelo Absolom, who is originally from Kalksteenfontein but grew up in Hanover Park. Absolom has been on the streets for the past seven years. Absolom said he has been part of the PEP program for the past four months. “I joined the project because I wanted to change my life for the better. These projects provided me with an opportunity that I have been looking for and I grabbed it with both hands. I am smoking less drugs and my way and means of living have also changed.”

When joining the programme Absolom said he wants to be rehabilitated. “I left home more than seven years ago because of family issues. Things went from bad to worse but now I am working on myself, I want to do and be better.” Absolom stays at a shelter now and said he enjoys the programme.