Growing tension over water shortage in Vanrhynsdorp

Cape Town - The community of Vanrhynsdorp have vowed to continue protesting until the Matzikama Local Municipality provides them with clean running water. AS the protest hit the fifth day on Tuesday there were threats of over 1000 participants gathering at the municipal offices, and blocking the N7 should the municipality fail to solve the problem.

The angry residents reportedly started closing the main roads into Vredendal CBD the previous night after a failed meeting with the municipality. "We have been patient enough to get to day four without water and the community cannot take it anymore," said Glen Farmer, a community activist. He said the municipality had previously told them the infrastructure needed some repairs as the water couldn't flow to the upper areas.

"They give us the same excuse over and over again and nothing happens. We were hopeful when they called us to an emergency meeting yesterday but nothing came from it. They told us the booster pump needs to be replaced and installation would then take place but there's no action. Instead they brought us 300 5-litres water bottles, why? While we're over 2000 households? “How do you distribute such amount to everyone. It was basically an insult and people are not taking it anymore. What started off as a peaceful protest might just end into something else. We don't know how long people will remain calm under the circumstances," Farmer said. An angry resident, Reverend Angelique Ghall said the municipality was depriving them of their human rights, and putting them at risk of contracting infections as sanitation was a big concern.

"It's bad, now you have to decide whether to use the last drop to clean the toilet or for food. "This is not a new thing but it is now getting out of hand because of the neglect by the municipality. They could have avoided this years back, or in December when we started being cut off for three days, but no. "We are not taking it anymore; as the community we will continue fighting until our basic human right is given to us. We must remain united in fighting the system that is against us," she said.

Residents said the municipality occasionally provided water tanks, "with brownish water that's not drinkable or can wash school uniforms. It is even risky to bath ourselves, but what can we do? said Ghall. Gerald Seas, the municipal manager said they were using two 30 000 litre tanker trucks to fill the Vanrhynsdorp reservoir, and an additional truck was also distributing water to the members of the community. He said water should be restored by February 15. "The municipality is also procuring and distributing on a daily basis potable water in 5 litre containers to the members of the affected communities, the school and the retirement home.

"We communicate through our official Facebook page and through our ward councillor. He said R49 million was promulgated in the Division of Revenue Act for the Matzikama Municipality for the upgrade of its water network. Seas said the funds were part of the Water Services Infrastructure Grant to upgrade water network services of which the first phase of the project had already commenced and will be finalized by December 2023.