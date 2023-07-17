Gugulethu Indoor Sports Complex set to close its doors

The days are numbered for the Gugulethu Indoor Sports Complex as the City gave the Gugulethu Sports Council until August to vacate.

The City said: “We can confirm that the Gugulethu sports and development trust’s lease agreement expired on 31 December 2015 and that it was facility extended thereafter on a month-to-month basis.”

The City said it had received a letter from the Gugulethu Sports Council for a further extension and in a letter reverting back, the City said: “Subsequent to receiving a renewal request, we received an application from the Department of Transport and Public Works (Western Cape government) to purchase the said property for health-care purposes.”

The City notified the Gugulethu Sports Council that they are required to provide the purchaser with the vacant occupation on a day of registration of the transfer of the property in the deeds office.