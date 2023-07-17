Gugulethu Indoor Sports Complex set to close its doors

The days are numbered for the Gugulethu Indoor Sports Complex as the City gave the Gugulethu Sports Council until August to vacate.
The City said: “We can confirm that the Gugulethu sports and development trust’s lease agreement expired on 31 December 2015 and that it was facility extended thereafter on a month-to-month basis.”
The City said it had received a letter from the Gugulethu Sports Council for a further extension and in a letter reverting back, the City said: “Subsequent to receiving a renewal request, we received an application from the Department of Transport and Public Works (Western Cape government) to purchase the said property for health-care purposes.”
The City notified the Gugulethu Sports Council that they are required to provide the purchaser with the vacant occupation on a day of registration of the transfer of the property in the deeds office.
“You are therefore notified to vacate the property by no later than Friday, August 11, 2023,” a letter from the City to the Gugulethu Sports Council says.
The Gugulethu Sports Council has since written to the City expressing its unhappiness.
“While we commend the City for its efforts to invest in the development of our community, we however feel that the process they have followed to arrive at this destination is flawed,” the Gugulethu Sport Council said.
Nceba Sandlana, a member of the Gugulethu Sports Council said: “This is More than a sports field. This is a whole generation. The future depends on our efforts to preserve their right to dream. A fight we simply can’t lose,” he said.