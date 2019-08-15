Cape Town - Keeping fit and healthy, walking with the deputy minister of land reform Mcebisi Skwatsha has become a weekly activity for many Gugulethu residents. Owing to the success of the walk, Skwatsha has also decided on registering this fun activity as a Non Profit Organisation which was also supports the breast cancer awareness campaign.

Following the example of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Skwatsha could not let the opportunity to keep residents of Gugulethu united in fitness slip away.

Last year, the president embarked on a fitness campaign through the Cape Flats and walked from the Gugulethu Sports Complex down Klipfontein Road down to Athlone Stadium. Along the brisk walk, the president took time to stop and greet residents as the crowd grew bigger and bigger.

Now, almost a year later, Walking with Macebo will be celebrating a year of health and fitness with the Gugulethu-born deputy minister at the helm.

According to the deputy minister, the aim of this program inspired by the President is to "promote a healthy lifestyle, encourage unity in our diversity,discourage youth from using harmful substances such as drugs, alcohol and direct their energies towards positive programs."

The first walk, with only 20 participants, was on 18 August 2018. The group has since walked every Saturday morning from 6 am from the Gugulethu seven monument to the local stadium about a 3km walk. And then back to the starting point after having enjoyed some time doing aerobics. By November, the walk had attracted more than 200 walkers from the community.

This year old initiative has also attracted the then health minister who joined in the fun and the fitness in April this year.

"This was a hugely successful event and good fun was had by all. During this event the Minister signed a T-shirt commemorating the walk. It has been our ambition to get the same T-shirt (which was) signed by the Minister to be signed by the President of the Republic, as well as the founder of this initiative (myself) and to frame it and keep it for posterity as testimony of endorsement of this initiative by these leaders," explained Skwatsha.

Chuma Magwala has only been part of the group for three Saturdays but told Weekend Argus that she is happy to have such an initiative in her neighbourhood.

"We don't have such community building initiatives around here so we are happy. Gugulethu is a relatively small area and most of the people around here know each other so doing something like this together is just amazing. the walks don't only benefit our health but also are a community-building exercise," she said.

The group will gather again on Saturday in celebration of their one-year-anniversary at the Gugulethu Seven monument where they will walk, talk and enjoy the last of winter together.

