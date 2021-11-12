Gugulethu residents urged to be aware of the dangers of colon cancer

Cape Town: The Songezo Mjongile Foundation has taken to the streets of Gugulethu to educate residents about colon cancer. The late Mjongile, a former provincial secretary of the ANC, died in September last year after suffering from colon cancer.

Songezo Mjongile Foundation educates Gugulethu residents about cancer. Picture: Supplied. The foundation embarked on an awareness campaign at the Gugulethu mall on Friday. Chief operations officer Zuziwe Mjongile-Dumile said they handed out flyers and spoke to locals encouraging them to be aware about colon cancer.

“We are teaching them about the symptoms so they do not find out late that they have colon cancer when nothing can be done,” she said. Mjongile-Dumile said they want people to know about this cancer because Songezo did not know about it until he was diagnosed. She said people must go and get tested for this cancer because if his brother knew about it earlier he would still be alive.

His wife, Humile Mjongile, said they were shocked when they heard the news that he had colon cancer. She said after finding out they were optimistic that he would get through it. “At the time just before lockdown he was still healthy and we thought he would pull through,” she said. She said they were constantly fighting the cancer and she was in disbelief when the doctors said there was nothing they could do.

Humile said what the foundation is doing is a great initiative because after Songezo was diagnosed was when they got to know about colon cancer. “His diagnosis made us realise how much we don’t know about cancer, especially in black communities, where we only know about breast, throat and prostate cancer,” she said. She said cancer is something that is attacking the black community and people need to be made aware of it.

“People must be educated and supported, we would not want another fatality as a result of it,” said Humile. SIGNS OF COLON CANCER – Change in bowel habits (diarrhoea, constipation, consistency of stools).

– Rectal bleeding or blood in stools. – Persistent abdominal discomfort (cramps, gas or pain not related to diet). – A feeling that the bowel does not completely empty.

– Weakness or fatigue. – Unexplained weight loss. Information from CANSA