Gugulethu under siege, murder rate at all time high

Cape Town - The Gugulethu CPF has painted a grim picture of crime statistics in the area following the murder of seven people two weeks ago. According to the CPF, Gugulethu has seen an increase in murder, rape and attempted murder. There were 44 murders between April and June. It is a concerning number given the population of the area stands at just over 100 000.

Chairperson Thembinkosi Mjuza said since the seven people were shot last year, little has been done to curb crime despite many promises by the officials to do so. “Many solutions have been tabled and proposed with the local police, but we also came to realise the lack of resources they are working with and the definite support to our neighbourhood watch groups. What our communities need is a sustainable deterrent that can be achieved through immense police visibility, active CCTV cameras and more to support our NHW groups with remedial resources, such as working station radios and a discernible working relationship between our police and the NHW groups.” Gugulethu is said to be home turf for two of the biggest extortion gangs: the Guptas and Boko Haram. The two gangs don’t often see eye to eye, and both want control of the area. This has led to bloodshed, and the under-resourced Gugulethu police station is finding it hard to fight crime and is often criticised by residents for their slow response.

“We only have four vans, no vispol head, the investigation leadership unit has taken a leave, and two-sector captains have submitted resignation letters. Gugulethu is a Brigadier station, is under-resourced as if it is a colonel station,” added Mjuza. He said besides mass shootings that have gripped their area in the past few months, other crimes are also getting out of hand. When residents need help, they have to go to the homes of CPF members even during the middle of the night to get help. Police minister Bheki Cele was in the area recently and promised to tackle the shootings.

Researcher and policy Analyst Ziyanda Stuurman said there are a couple of very complicated factors at play which led to the increase in crime. “The increase in activities by organised crime and extortion rings which was brought on by the Covid-19 lockdowns which have squeezed these groups’ other forms of revenue. Secondly, a lack of visible and proactive policing in communities like Gugulethu, even though violent crime and murder especially has been on the increase since at least 2019. “Lastly, a seemingly uncoordinated police and government response to rising crime rates across all of Cape Town’s low-income communities. These gangs may have some police officers in their pockets, and they may either be paying or extorting some community members to keep quiet, but without a plan that comes from within the police and reaches out to communities and the business owners who are being extorted by these gangs and individuals, there is no real way to stop their activities.”