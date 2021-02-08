Guides and Scouts proud of Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Cape Town - The impact they make in the lives of others has not gone unnoticed. The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), together with the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM) have been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, for outstanding contributions which have empowered millions of young people in their communities for more than a century. A Norwegian Liberty Party MP and former chief commissioner of the guides and scouts of Norway, Solveig Schytz, who made the nomination, said the following on WAGGGS website: “At a time when our world is threatened by so many international challenges, be it climate, wars or the pandemics, we need a counterweight to egoism and nationalism. We need to offer young people a chance to rally around a set of common values and the belief in service, not only to one’s own community, but to international society.” Alex Janeke, 15, a member of the Bothasig Ranger Crew, said it was an honour to be nominated. “The guides and scouts all over the world learn so much about independence, skills, including safety and caring for the environment, in addition to working as a whole to help the less fortunate. I feel very proud to be a part of guiding and what we have accomplished as an organisation. My favourite activity is celebrating Mandela Day where our district will meet and work together to make individual gift packs for the less fortunate. We learn about Nelson Mandela and the impact one person can have in making a difference and helping others.”

A group of scouts working on a project.

Vivienne Banks, 17, a member of the Sixth Rondebosch Scout Troop, said scouting has been a huge part of her life for close to a decade.

“I am grateful to be part of an organisation that has a positive impact on millions of young people in communities all over the world. Being part of scouts has developed my leadership skills, sense of responsibility and independence. I have learnt to be prepared not only for wilderness adventures, but also for all challenges in life. It opens a multitude of doors to help those in your community, make friends, build structures, go camping, hiking and experience the outdoors in a special way.”

Regional commissioner for Western Cape Scouts, Paddy Milner, said: “I am absolutely delighted and believe this recognition is long overdue. Scouting gives our individual youth members so many benefits and huge personal growth and character development, all while having fun in the outdoors. I think much of our hard work was not until recently seen by the wider youth, public and parents outside of our immediate members’ families.”

Regional commissioner for Girl Guides Cape West, Katelijne Wademan, said: “It is always wonderful to get recognition for all your accomplishments, but I am more grateful that this could help grow guiding and encourage more girls to join and help others.

“One of the cornerstones of our guiding promise is to help other people in need. It is important to people to remember that no matter what your circumstances in life, it is always possible to help others in one way or another. We believe that instilling this idea from a young age helps grow well-rounded individuals and ultimately, makes the world a better place.”

