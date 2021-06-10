Hands off Jeremy Vearey, say supporters during picket demonstration

Cape Town - Scores of supporters who are part of the campaign: “Hands off the people’s General Vearey, Peter Jacobs and Andre Lincoln”, including the St George’s Cathedral Dean, Reverend Michael Weeder, carried out pickets outside of various police stations and churches. The participants came from as far as Mossel Bay, Ravensmead to Mitchell’s Plain to support the former Western Cape head of detectives.

Weeder also took to social media and published an open letter to the government and the president in which he pleads for an end to the “systematic hounding of dedicated and committed police officers”. “Over the last decade we have witnessed a culture of unbridled authoritarianism. It is evident in the systematic hounding out of the service of dedicated and committed police officials. “The most recent example is that of firing from the force of Major General Jeremy Vearey.

“Let us not be deceived into concluding that this is part of an anti-coloured purge. “In the dark hearts and minds of some this may indeed be the bitter poison that fuels their actions. “Instead, it is a red herring that potentially serves to draw our focus away from the fact that many of the victimised officers have been lifelong combatants in the fight for justice and against crime,” he wrote.

Several organisations from across the Western Cape held placards protest at the Bishop Lavis and Elsies River SAPS in support Jeremy Veary. Western Cape detectives head, Jeremy Vearey has been given his marching orders. He's been found guilty of misconduct, for posts on social media.Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Former street committee stalwart, crime fighter, justice of the peace officer and the treasurer of the Mitchell’s Plain Police Station, Jasmine Harris who worked side-by-side with Vearey during his stint as station commander, said she was calling for him to be reinstated. “I know what Jeremy Vearey stands for, he stands for justice,” she said. Jasmine Harris with Major General Jeremy Vearey during his time at Mitchell’s Plain Police Station. supplied image “When he was at Mitchell’s Plain Police Station he stood against gender-based violence, he said that was one of the highest cases reported there.

“He would go on a Friday night to a Saturday morning to remove men from homes who had placed women out of their houses due to GBV. “He walked with us when raids were being done at drug dens and supported our street committees. “Not everyone understands Jeremy Vearey; he understood me and we worked well together.

“I am calling for him to be reinstated. “When he was here, there were fewer shootings and crimes against children.” Posters at local police stations and churches read, “Dismissed for uncovering corruption”, “Hands off Jeremy Vearey” and “Justice for Jeremy”.

Vearey was dismissed between May 27 and 28 after he was found guilty of misconduct after an investigation was launched by his seniors regarding Facebook posts which were deemed to have brought the SAPS into disrepute, especially national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. Sitole signed off on Vearey’s dismissal. Vearey took to national television last week stating he had “suffered abuse”, while being in the police and that senior coloured police officers were being attacked and not for their reputation regarding their work.