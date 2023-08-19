Hanover Park ward councillor accused of rape disciplinary hearing continues

Cape Town – Nearly a year after Hanover Park ward councillor, Antonio van der Rheede, was charged with the rape of a 27-year-old woman, his disciplinary hearing continues and his case has been moved to the regional court. Van der Rheede remained tight-lipped this week when contacted for comment.

Soon after his arrest last October, he publicly claimed that his arrest was politically motivated. “It’s political … Since the elections, there has been a total onslaught on my reputation,” he was quoted in saying. He is currently out on R1 000 bail.

This week City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo confirmed that Van der Rheede’s journey before a panel was not concluded. “The disciplinary committee continues to perform its duties,” he said. “Once an outcome is achieved, it will be reported to a full sitting of council.”

Van der Rheede made his first appearance in the Wynberg Regional Court earlier this month. His disciplinary hearing process continued this week. To date, 19 grievances have been lodged against the councillor by the community for misappropriation of funds and manipulation of Expanded Public Works Programme contracts.

This collective of 19 are now part of the disciplinary and are being called as witnesses to give their testimonies and are unable to speak to the media until the process is complete. Speaker for the City of Cape Town, Felicity Purchase, said this week that they were not able to comment on the hearings but called for the law to take its natural processes. “In terms of the above, the law must be allowed to follow its proper course, as such, the Office of the Speaker has no further comment to give in this regard,” she said.

“Upon the referral of a matter by the Office of the Speaker to the City’s disciplinary committee, there is no further involvement from our Office in the matter, as the Speaker is functus officio. “Accordingly, the Office of the Speaker cannot provide any further comment on a referred matter. “As such, please kindly direct any further questions ... to the disciplinary committee.”