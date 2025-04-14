Have your say: Cape Town's draft Mobility and Access Plan open for comments

The City of Cape Town has extended an invitation to residents, businesses, and stakeholders to share their thoughts on the proposed Mobility and Access Plan for the Cape Town Central Business District (CBD). This initiative forms part of the draft Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) for the area, which is currently open for public comment until 11 May 2025. In a statement the City said scheduled online information sessions are set to take place, with the first gathering happening on Tuesday.

"This round of community engagement follows an earlier consultation phase in September and October last year, during which a preliminary draft of the LSDF and proposed Implementation Plan was presented to the public. The City refined these documents based on the feedback received, indicating an ongoing commitment to community involvement." “Importantly, residents are now also encouraged to comment on the draft Mobility and Access Plan specifically designed for the CBD,” said Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility. “This plan is in its formative stage, and is shared for a first round of public comment as an annexure to the draft LSDF.” The City has put its draft Mobility and Access plan for Cape Town CBD out for public comment The City has assured that another round of public participation will follow, ensuring that the voices of the community will help shape the final proposal.

The City said the primary objectives of the Mobility and Access Plan include improving walkability in the heart of the CBD, especially around public transport stations and terminus areas; promoting walking and cycling by creating a decongestion zone and diverting through-traffic onto bypass roads and ensuring safe crossings for pedestrians and cyclists, thus fostering a more pedestrian-friendly environment. The plan introduces the concept of superblocks, reminiscent of initiatives seen in Barcelona, adapted for local context. This innovative approach aims to create zones where vehicular traffic is minimised while prioritising pedestrian and cyclist access. The strategic elements outlined are ambitious yet essential for enhancing the CBD’s urban mobility framework. Enhancing public transport along key transit streets such as Darling and Adderley Streets; Shifting lower-order streets towards pedestrian-friendly spaces to encourage walking and lingering; Supporting economic growth along activity streets like Bree, Long, and Loop Streets; Retaining significant vehicular movement on high-order bypass routes and the foreshore freeway precinct.

The City said continued efforts to streamline the walking and cycling network are at the core of this plan. Quintas emphasised the importance of addressing conflicts between vehicular movement and pedestrian space, particularly through infrastructure such as superblocks and traffic calming measures at major crossings. To complement the Mobility and Access Plan, the City intends to develop a parking strategy aimed at reducing private vehicle reliance and fostering a car-free environment within the CBD. This will likely include park-and-ride facilities located on the city's periphery, facilitating access without the burden of driving into the busy urban core. A critical focus remains on the Foreshore Precinct, with an ongoing feasibility study probing the optimum transport and land-use solutions for this area. As peak hour traffic continues to flow through the existing freeway viaducts, efforts to balance vehicular access and public amenity are paramount.