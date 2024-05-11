Health Professions Council pounces on bogus medical practitioners

Cape Town - Multiple unregistered medical practitioners have been arrested in the Western Cape by law enforcement agencies in collaboration with the Health Professions Council (HPCSA). Outside of Hermanus at the medical centre in Zwelihle, authorities learnt that the registration of Dr Duncan Kajia Samanya, a Kenyan national, had expired with the council in 2016 and he was working as a locum at the practice of Dr Isle Gail Domingo, a registered practitioner.

Samanya was arrested for practising without registration. In Khayelitsha, at Dr Camillah Bayat's practice, a suspect identified as Andisiwe Mlityalwa was found working as a dental assistant without formal dental or oral hygiene training. She was arrested and detained for practising illegally without proper medical training and not being registered with the council. During an inspection at Dr Maria Joana Kumasamba's medical practice in Khayelitsha, the council and law enforcement found that a suspect, Kamvidia Falone, a Congolese national, was working as a locum. She was arrested for practising illegally without registration.

“The arrested bogus practitioners are expected to make their court appearances in due course,” said Priscilla Sekhonyana of the HPCSA. “Dr Bayat, Dr Domingo, and Dr Kumasamba will be reported to the Medical and Dental Board for employing unregistered individuals to work illegally in their medical practices.” The HPSCA said these incidents underscore the importance of adherence to regulatory standards in medical practices.