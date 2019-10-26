Heavy Cape rain causes flooding, raises dam levels









rain lashed the Western Cape yesterday with reports of flooding across the province. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Cape Town received a month’s worth of rainfall in a day as a cold front lingered over the city on Friday, boosting dam levels, but causing widespread flooding. The South African Weather Service measured 93mm of rainfall at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden from midnight up until 2pm. It was higher than the October average for neighbouring Newlands, which usually receives an average of 84.8mm for the month, according to the City of Cape Town’s statistics. Late on Friday, the weather service released its preliminary figures for the spring deluge. Hermanus had received 63mm of rainfall with photographs of its Main Road transformed into what resembled a river. Strand received 59mm, prompting the Lourensford River to burst its banks.

The Newlands Cricket Ground looked more like a lake than a field, and many roads were closed due to mudslides and flooding. Suburbs across the city also experienced power outages.

Informal settlements reported several incidents of flooding in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Lwandle, according to the city’s disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

In Langa, a blocked stormwater drain caused water to back up, flowing into five properties.

Kanyisa Ndengezi said residents alerted authorities about the blocked drain earlier this week. When the storm arrived, water pooled in the street and flooded homes.

“I’ve had to wade in this water, the water can’t drain away,” Ndengezi said. “It’s even worse now because the water is getting into our houses.”

City spokesperson Nomawethu Tshona said it would investigate the matter.

Yet flooded streets couldn’t put a damper on some Capetonians’ spirits. A man was pictured rowing down his street on a stand-up paddle board, while a woman rode a board of wood down a flooded road.

The weather service has forecast no rain for Saturday.

