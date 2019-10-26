The South African Weather Service measured 93mm of rainfall at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden from midnight up until 2pm.
It was higher than the October average for neighbouring Newlands, which usually receives an average of 84.8mm for the month, according to the City of Cape Town’s statistics.
Late on Friday, the weather service released its preliminary figures for the spring deluge.
Hermanus had received 63mm of rainfall with photographs of its Main Road transformed into what resembled a river. Strand received 59mm, prompting the Lourensford River to burst its banks.