Help find alleged rapist after court no-show

Cape Town - The Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is looking for Anwar Adams in connection to rape charges against him. According to FC van Wyk, the provincial police spokesperson, Adams recently failed to appear in court on April 17.

‘’The suspect evades attending court. He did not attend the last court date (and the) court case still pending," he said. Adams, the founder of the Democratic Independent Party, allegedly raped a relative who was a minor at his home in 2012, and his victim said she will not get peace until he is punished. The victim, now in her 20s, said the incident was reported immediately, but the justice system has failed her.

‘’The progress of the case has made me realise that there is no one in this world that will protect a motherless child from things like this. The system has failed me. I thought that the system would protect me; they did not, and I spent my whole life trying to be okay with what happened because it was not important enough to be dealt with. I might as well keep quiet about it,’’ she said. Although Van Wyk couldn't give details, he confirmed that Adams was arrested a few times and later released, but now he can no longer be found at his address in Devil’s Peak. ‘’He was arrested on a warrant of arrest but released by the court on three occasions. Hence, it is so long outstanding. The police visited the mentioned address, and he has moved to an unknown address,’’ said Van Wyk.

The victim said it's a night she’ll never forget. “While he was busy and I was trying to fight him off, I screamed for what felt like hours, but nobody heard. I even scratched him and tried to fight with all that I have, but I could not protect myself. He was a grown man, and I was a child who trusted and saw the good in everyone. “It's been years of trying to suppress my emotions and my fears, so I haven't allowed myself to think about all the details, other than my recurring nightmares that still pops up from time to time.