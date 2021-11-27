Help find three siblings who vanished without a trace in George 17 years ago

Cape Town - This year, Mina Carolous would have seen her three children turning 27 and 33. Instead she lives in hope that they will come home, as the three siblings have been missing since 2004.

Little Gereldo Carolus and stepbrother Andre Adams would be turning 27 and their sister Simia Carolus 33. Mina remembers this and holds it dear as she waits for them to return home after they mysteriously vanished while purchasing school shoes in Parkdene in George. It is unclear whether the siblings managed to purchase the shoes.

Mina said the pain of reliving the day they went missing is too much but she still believes they are alive. “I am too heartbroken, I do not have the energy to speak,” she said. “I still have two other children here at home with me.” Bianca van Aswegen, of Missing Children South Africa, continues to share the children’s poster showcasing their faces.

“Our emergency number and that of the police station the cases were reported to is on the flyers and those are the contacts that need to be used if anyone has any information,” she said. Leon Rossouw, a private investigator of Consulting Detectives who works closely with police, started a Facebook page called GeorgeKindersVermis. He believes the truth will come out on what happened to the three siblings.

“They were never found and are missing until today leaving their family and friends with no closure and so many questions but no answers. “When the news broke on the evening of that fateful Saturday, a widespread search was conducted by members of the crime prevention units of George, Conville and Thembalethu, reservists, crime intelligence and the community. “The children's case should not be buried in a filing cabinet.”